ALEXANDROU, Thisvi (Hiotelli) Age 91, of Lexington, January 24, 2019. She passed away peacefully after a short illness at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was the beloved wife of the late Stratos (Efstratios) Alexandrou. Loving mother of Niko Alexandrou and his wife MariBeth of Lexington, MA and Gabriel Alexandrou and his wife Maryanne of Plattsburgh, NY. Deeply loved grandmother of Anna, Rachel, Yvette and Sophia Alexandrou. Also survived by many relatives in the United States, Greece, France and Australia. She was born on September 4, 1927 in the city of Mytilene on the island of Lesvos in Greece and was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Hariklia Hiotelli of Mytilene, Greece and sister of the late Stephanos Hiotellis of Athens, Greece. She married the late Stratos (Efstratios) Alexandrou on June 10, 1956. Thisvi, her husband and two sons immigrated to the United States in June of 1968. Friends and relatives are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Thisvi's life during Visiting Hours at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472 on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA 02420 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited for a final farewell. Following the Service, she will be laid to rest (next to her husband) at Westview Cemetery 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation Thisvi's memory to the Hellenic Society of Maine which works with, and provides assistance to the city of Mytilene. The address is the Hellenic Society of Maine, P.O. Box 8007, Portland, ME 04104 - hellenicsocietyofmaine.org. For online guestbook please visit faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019