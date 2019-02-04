Home
McAVEENEY, Thomas Bernard President of Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation of Boston & Army Veteran of Korea Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, Malden & Revere, on February 2nd, following a lengthy illness, at 87 years, surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of 44 years to Marie (Botticelli) McAveeney. Cherished father of Kimberley McAveeney of Mansfield, Donna Mascioli & her husband Carl of Framingham, & Woodrow "Woody" O'Dell, Jr. & his wife Cathy of Leesburg, FL. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew & Michael Krysko, Justin, Kyle, Kaleigh, Nicole & Connor Mascioli. Dear brother of John McAveeney, Jr. & his wife Maureen of VT, Ann Marr & her late husband Warren of Nashua, Sheila Doherty & her husband Dana of MN, Francis McAveeney & his wife Janet of Tewksbury, & David McAveeney & his wife Janet of Gloucester. Also lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Joseph Botticelli and his wife Linda of Saugus, & many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, February 8th, at 10:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., and immediately followed by entombment in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. Parking available in lot left of funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the (), 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Late Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Alumnus of University of N.H., 1953 & Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1960. Retired President of Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation, 1993-2003 Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
