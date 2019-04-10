|
CAHILL, Thomas Jr. Passed away April 4, 2019 in Asheville, NC. Funeral Services and burial will be held privately. All are invited to Military Honors that will be bestowed at the National Cemetery Bourne, MA on the morning of June 8th at 11am. There will be a Celebration of his life immediately following at Mass Maritime Academy (Beach moor location) at 101 Academy Drive Buzzard's Bay. We ask that all family and friends join us at this time to share your happy memories. If you have any questions about the Celebration of Life please email Brenda Trapani at [email protected] or Joanna Cahill at [email protected] For a full obituary notice please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019