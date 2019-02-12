O'KEEFE, Thomas Caldwell III Age 74, of Natick, MA and North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Tom was born in Washington, DC on September 26, 1944, to the late Mary Alice (Ray) and Thomas C. O'Keefe, Jr.



A graduate of Wellesley High School, Phillips Academy, Brown University and Suffolk Law School, he was a practicing attorney for over forty years and in 1983, established the Law Offices of O'Keefe & Gale in Natick. Tom is survived by his fiancee and partner of 24 years, Claudia A. Greene, and his children, Daniel H. O'Keefe and his wife Sarah of New Canaan, CT, Megan O'Keefe Manzo and her husband Michael of Andover, MA and Timothy A. O'Keefe of Natick. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron and Annabel Manzo and Elise and Emery O'Keefe. Tom also leaves behind Claudia's children, Michael McKanna and his wife Jamie of Summerville, SC and Patrick McKanna and his wife Danielle of Bradenton, FL, as well as their children, Adam and Noah McKanna and Weston McKanna, along with many close friends.



Tom will be forever remembered for his love of fishing and boating, passion for every sport but especially his Patriots, his quick wit and a good cigar.



Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at NATICK COMMON, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Friday, February 15 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery on 180 Pond Street, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Brown University Sports Foundation, online at http://brunonia.brown.edu/giving/sports-foundation or via mail to Brown University Sports Foundation, Gift Cashier, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912. For online obituary please, visit www.everettfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary