JOYCE, Thomas E. Of Beverly, MA, formerly of Apple Valley, CA, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, with his family at his side. Beloved son of the late Mildred (Harold) and Thomas J. Joyce. Brother of Ellen Joyce and her wife Julie Littlefield of York, ME, Virginia Hannigan and her husband John of York, ME, and Lawrence Joyce and his wife, Francie of Chelmsford, MA. Loving uncle to Lauren, Alana and Michael Joyce, and Sean Kevin Hannigan. Tommy is also survived by his extended family: Kathleen Vogan, Odenton, MD; Mary T. Brown, Carlsbad, CA; Rob Joyce, Scotts Valley, CA; and Jeremy Joyce, Westford, MA and their families. Former husband of Jean Joyce of Victorville, CA. Tommy's quick wit, huge heart and love for his family (especially his nieces and nephews) will be truly missed. At Tommy's request, there will be no Funeral Services. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS. Donations in Tommy's memory can be made to the Organization, 24 Beacon Street, Suite 546, State House, Boston, MA 02133. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Thomas E. JOYCE Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary