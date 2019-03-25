Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS JOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. JOYCE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS E. JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE, Thomas E. Of Beverly, MA, formerly of Apple Valley, CA, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, with his family at his side. Beloved son of the late Mildred (Harold) and Thomas J. Joyce. Brother of Ellen Joyce and her wife Julie Littlefield of York, ME, Virginia Hannigan and her husband John of York, ME, and Lawrence Joyce and his wife, Francie of Chelmsford, MA. Loving uncle to Lauren, Alana and Michael Joyce, and Sean Kevin Hannigan. Tommy is also survived by his extended family: Kathleen Vogan, Odenton, MD; Mary T. Brown, Carlsbad, CA; Rob Joyce, Scotts Valley, CA; and Jeremy Joyce, Westford, MA and their families. Former husband of Jean Joyce of Victorville, CA. Tommy's quick wit, huge heart and love for his family (especially his nieces and nephews) will be truly missed. At Tommy's request, there will be no Funeral Services. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS. Donations in Tommy's memory can be made to the Organization, 24 Beacon Street, Suite 546, State House, Boston, MA 02133. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Thomas E. JOYCE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now