DISKIN, Thomas F. Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. He was 84 years of age.



Beloved husband of Anne (Dwyer) Diskin. Loving father of Dorothy Diskin of Franklin, Kathleen Brown of Canton and Carolyn Gayton and her husband Ronald of North Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Kathleen, Courtney, Michael, Sydney, and Morgan. Proud great-grandfather of Lily, Elise, Kendall, and Benjamin. Devoted brother of Patricia Rose, Gertrude Diskin, Dorothy Lynch, and the late John Diskin, SJ. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4th, at 8:00am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, from 3:00-6:00pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Norwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Thomas Diskin may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450. Gillooly Funeral Home



Norwood 781-762-0174



www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2019