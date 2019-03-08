|
|
FRANKS, Thomas G. Lifelong resident of Wellesley Hills, passed away February 28, 2019, at the age of 70. Son of the late E. Stanley and Marjorie G. (Smith) Franks, he is survived by his children Thomas Jr., Michael and Amy all of Florida and 10 grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Richard Franks of Wellesley Hills and the late Deborah Franks. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1PM in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 258 Concord St., Newton Lower Falls. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday from 4-7PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS. Mr. Franks was a proud veteran of the US Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the at Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019