CROWLEY, Thomas J. Age 86, of Bellevue, Washington, returned to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 5, 2019. Thomas was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 6, 1932; son of the late Alma Ruth (Martin) Crowley and Timothy J. Crowley. Like many children of the 1940s, he experienced the profound impact of World War II, his father and uncle serving in the Pacific theater, as members of the United States Navy Pacific Fleet. In 1958, Thomas received a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University where he forged lifelong friendships. He later received an M.S. degree in mechanical engineering, also from Northeastern University, and returned to Northeastern in the 60s to teach mechanical engineering classes as an adjunct faculty member. Thomas became an exceptional engineer, inventing environmentally sustainable processes for metal castings in the foundry industry, and for aerospace composites. He practiced engineering for many years, traveling from Winchester, Massachusetts to work in America's foundry heartland of Detroit, Erie, East Lansing, St. Louis, Chicago, as well as to points north, up to Montreal and to Henry Perkin's foundry in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. When not pursuing his passion for engineering, he most enjoyed sailing with family and friends, from Gloucester to Woods Hole and the Elizabeth Islands. Thomas is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Crowley) Petersen and her husband Matthew; his sons Colin P. Crowley and his wife Corinne; Christopher M. Crowley and his wife Roopi; Timothy J. Crowley and his wife Elizabeth, his grandchildren Mattelyn, Emery, Vaugn, Ian, Patrick, Liam, Ethan, Peter, Fiona, Kevin; his sister Alma Ruth, and his brother Robert Crowley and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 on March 14, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019