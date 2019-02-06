|
KREATZ, Thomas Age 57, of Medford, passed away on February 5, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Beloved son of the late John & Bernadette (McGuire) Kreatz of Medford. Survived by his brothers and sisters: Nancy & Robert Cecchini of Woburn, Daniel & Kathleen Kreatz, the late Gary Kreatz, all of Medford, Judy & Wayne Lawlor of Salem, NH, John Kreatz, Frederick & Lauren Kreatz, Patrick & Kathleen Kreatz, all of Medford, Kelley & Tony Martin, Tracey & Dan Morgan, all of Milton and Gregory Kreatz of Lynn. Loving uncle to: the late Erin Lawlor, Craig & Steven Lawlor, Christopher and Max Cecchini, Michael, Tim, Dan, Amy, Ryan, Kaitlin & Noah Kreatz, the late Allyson Morgan, Jack, Anthony & Neave Martin, Also survived by many aunts uncles and cousins. Tom had many friends and will be missed. Funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember him in your prayers. Visiting Hours: Private
