William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
THOMAS M. BURKE Obituary
BURKE, Thomas M. Of West Roxbury, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary-Beth (Canducci). Devoted son of Joan (McHugh) and the late Michael J. Burke. Loving father of Michael Joseph Burke, Thomas Michael Burke, Jr. and his wife Stacy, Margaret Phyllis Burke, and Stephen Patrick Burke and his wife Sophia. Grandfather of Tyler Daly-Burke, Erin, Liam, Emma, Aidan, and Abel Burke, Tommy and Siobhan Connelly, Violette, and Ivette Maalouf. Brother of Kate Cameron, Michael Burke, Joanne Burke, Eileen Carrafone, Johnny Burke, Jimmy Burke, Theresa Burke, Annie Burke, and the late Patricia "Tishy" Burke and Stephen Burke. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, March 2, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10am. Visiting Hours, Friday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2019
