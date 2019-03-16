CASEY, Thomas M. Sr. Of Waltham. Husband of the late Mary L. (O'Donnell) Casey. Father of Rosemary J. LaRosa (Michael) of Walpole, Thomas M. Casey Jr. of Waltham, Geoffery Casey (Holly) of Norfolk and Neil A. Casey of Waltham; grandfather to Joseph and Ryan LaRosa, Emily, Patrick, Gregory and Reid Casey; brother of Donald B. Casey of Dedham, Joseph F. Casey (Beatrice) of Scituate and the late Robert M. Casey and John B. Casey; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, March 19th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers memorials in Tom's name may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston MA 02131 (give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute) or of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary