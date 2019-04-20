Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
THOMAS M. DOLFI

DOLFI, Thomas M. Of Medford, April 18th. Beloved husband of Janet (Sorrentino) Dolfi. Devoted brother of Michael P. Dolfi of Medford and Elaine D. Devereaux of Stoneham. Dear brother-in-law of Sheila Bissett of Wilmington. Loving uncle of Taylor Dolfi and Michael Dolfi of Medford, Daniel P. Devereaux of Wolfeboro, NH, Justin Kaufman and his wife Michelle of Wilmington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 3 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tommy's name to the New England Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
