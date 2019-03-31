ARRIA, Thomas P. Sr. Of Malden, formerly of Somerville and Boston's West End, March 29. Beloved husband of Anita M. (Lepore) Arria with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Thomas P. Arria, Jr. of Stoneham and his companion Patricia DeSantis, Mary Hurd and her husband William of Jackson, NJ, Charles S. Arria and his wife Ann P. of North Reading, Paul F. Arria and his wife Francesca of Burlington, John A. Arria and his wife Maria C. of Wilmington, Anna Gullage-Tompkins and her husband William Tompkins of Wilmington, Jeanna Carroll and her husband Paul of Medford and David J. Arria of Georgia. Lovingly survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Teresa Arria and her husband Peter and Anthony Arria and his wife Nell. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, April 3rd at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Late retired officer, Boston Police Dept. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



