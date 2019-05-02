CIULLA, Thomas Paul "Goo" Of Malden, formerly of Everett and the North End, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30th at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. Beloved husband of Angelina (Carideo) Ciulla, "Ginger" for 63 years. Loving father of MaryAnn and her husband Robert Noe of Lynnfield, Anthony Ciulla and his wife Eleanor of Stoneham, Patricia Ciulla of Malden, Thomas Ciulla and his wife Janice of Peabody, and Michael Ciulla and his wife Lisa of Georgetown. Beloved brother-in-law of Irene and Robert Brown of Malden. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren: Marissa Noe, Robert Noe, Nicole and her husband Michael Boyle, Thomas Ciulla and his wife Kristen, Genaro, Christina and her husband Chris Ross, Tyler Noe, Natalie Ciulla, Matthew Ciulla, Isabella Ciulla, Brian Ciulla, and his great-granddaughter Capri Ciulla.



Born in the North End on April 14, 1934, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Cappavilla) Ciulla. Tom grew up in the North End with his 10 brothers and sisters. In his early life, he worked as a fisherman with his father and brothers. He later worked as a Local 22 laborer for Bond Brothers Construction. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Tom cherished time with his family, and he was an avid Boston sports fan. "Goo" will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Monday, May 6 at 9AM. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours which are Sunday from 2-6 PM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oaks Street, Everett 02149. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-ROCCO



