|
|
FORTE, Thomas Richard York, Maine, 75, passed away February 19th, 2019. He was born November 21st, 1943, in Cambridge, MA, a son of the late Chester and Theresa (Tolland) Forte and eldest brother of Ronald (deceased) and William Forte. He worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Carol A. (Wilcox) Forte, his daughters Lisa Farrer, Rachelle Reagan and son in law Anthony Reagan; grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Makena Farrer, Bryce, Thomas (TJ) Reagan; great-grandson Liam; many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date with times to be announced. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2019