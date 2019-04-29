Home

CLARK, Thomas W. Age 86, formerly of Boston South End passed away on April 25, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL after a long illness. Tom is survived by his spouse Bob Burke, his sister Joyce Stebbins of South Bend, IN and many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was a graduate of Mass General Hospital Nursing School and worked for many years as an RN at the Pine Street Inn Homeless Shelter, where he was awarded the first annual Tom Clark Award for Humanitarian Services. After moving to Fort Lauderdale, Tom worked at Archways Behavioral Health Care Center, Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Care as well as the Fort Lauderdale jail. Tom also did voluntary medical nursing outreach care for the homeless in Fort Lauderdale. Tom will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Condolences may be sent to his spouse, Bob Burke at 6195 Rock Island Rd. #116 Tamarac, FL. 33319. Services handled by Kraeer Funeral Home.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
