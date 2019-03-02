HALLORAN, Timothy Robert Age 68, passed away at home on March 1, 2019, surrounded by family, following a lengthy and valiant fight against heart disease and subsequent illnesses. Tim will be remembered by all, as a beloved father, loyal friend, colleague and confidant. He took tremendous pride in his 40 year real estate career, co-founding New England brokerage firm Lynch Murphy Walsh & Partners in 1988, with four partners. Following retirement in 2013, Tim enjoyed spending his time on Cape Cod with his wife, children and dog, Walter. A devoted father and husband, Tim was never one to miss his kids hockey games or swim meets. A constant gentleman with an unwavering moral compass Tim was the consummate role model. A man of few words, Tim made each one matter. Until his final moments, Tim remained devoted to his family and maintained his well known dry sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Kelleher), daughter Maura, son Chris, daughter-in-law Courtney, and sister Bambi Halloran. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Phyllis Halloran. The Family will hold Visiting Hours from 4-7pm, Monday, March 4, at George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, WELLESLEY. A Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday, March 5 at 10am St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warrior Canine Connection In Memory of Tim Halloran, 23222 Georgia Avenue, Brookeville, MD 20833. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019