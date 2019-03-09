Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for TINO DI IULIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TINO FONTE DI IULIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TINO FONTE DI IULIO Obituary
Di IULIO, Tino Fonte Age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, after a courageous, decade-long battle with a rare neurodegenerative disease. He was surrounded by loving family at the Tippet Hospice Home in Needham, MA.

Born in Capestrano, Italy, Tino immigrated to Caracas, Venezuela in 1952. On his first day there, he met his beloved wife of 57 years, the late J. Isabel "Isa" Di Iulio, n?e Ramirez, who passed in April of 2012. He would tell you it was love at first sight. They eventually settled in the United States and raised four children in Natick, MA.

Tino retired from the Dennison Manufacturing Company as a final assembly machinist, but also had a successful, part-time career as an entertainer under the stage name of Tino Fonte, lending his tenor voice to music ensembles that performed at local establishments, festivals, fundraisers, and weddings. One of his appearances on the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour is archived at The Library of Congress in Washington, DC. Among his many recognitions, he was awarded the key to the city of Newton for public service.

A lover of the outdoors, Tino enjoyed many hours tending to his beautifully landscaped yard and legendary vegetable garden, golfing, and having his cherished brood over for a grill on the patio. He was an outgoing story teller whom you would often find at the edge of his lawn, bending the ear of neighbors and passersby who were drawn in by his charming smile and gentle manner.

Tino is survived by his children: Octavio Di Iulio and his wife Jane of Maryland; Cathi Levine and her husband Michael of Natick; Daniel Di Iulio and his wife Alison of West Barnstable; and David Di Iulio of Wellesley; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Zachary, Hannah, Esther, Isabel, Sofia, and six great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Tino's name to: Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

The family has entrusted John Everett & Sons Funeral, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA 01760 with funeral arrangements.

To sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com

Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour link: https://vimeo.com/168523404
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now