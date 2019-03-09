Di IULIO, Tino Fonte Age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, after a courageous, decade-long battle with a rare neurodegenerative disease. He was surrounded by loving family at the Tippet Hospice Home in Needham, MA.



Born in Capestrano, Italy, Tino immigrated to Caracas, Venezuela in 1952. On his first day there, he met his beloved wife of 57 years, the late J. Isabel "Isa" Di Iulio, n?e Ramirez, who passed in April of 2012. He would tell you it was love at first sight. They eventually settled in the United States and raised four children in Natick, MA.



Tino retired from the Dennison Manufacturing Company as a final assembly machinist, but also had a successful, part-time career as an entertainer under the stage name of Tino Fonte, lending his tenor voice to music ensembles that performed at local establishments, festivals, fundraisers, and weddings. One of his appearances on the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour is archived at The Library of Congress in Washington, DC. Among his many recognitions, he was awarded the key to the city of Newton for public service.



A lover of the outdoors, Tino enjoyed many hours tending to his beautifully landscaped yard and legendary vegetable garden, golfing, and having his cherished brood over for a grill on the patio. He was an outgoing story teller whom you would often find at the edge of his lawn, bending the ear of neighbors and passersby who were drawn in by his charming smile and gentle manner.



Tino is survived by his children: Octavio Di Iulio and his wife Jane of Maryland; Cathi Levine and her husband Michael of Natick; Daniel Di Iulio and his wife Alison of West Barnstable; and David Di Iulio of Wellesley; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Zachary, Hannah, Esther, Isabel, Sofia, and six great grandchildren.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Tino's name to: Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.



The family has entrusted John Everett & Sons Funeral, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA 01760 with funeral arrangements.



Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour link: https://vimeo.com/168523404 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary