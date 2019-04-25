Boston Globe Obituaries
VALERIE E. (ZICHEK) CARFAGNA Obituary
CARFAGNA, Valerie E. (Zichek) Of Medford, April 24th. Beloved husband of the late Alfred Carfagna. Mother of Candace Tempesta of Medford. Sister of Nanci Archibald of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Everett and the late Shirley Ray and Rosalind Zichek. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Valerie was born and raised in Malden. She is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. Prior to her retirement, Valerie worked as a receptionist for the Medford Housing Authority. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Monday, April 29th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28th from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019
