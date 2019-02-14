Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Resources
More Obituaries for VELADEMIRA PEREIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELADEMIRA (MOREIRA) PEREIRA


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VELADEMIRA (MOREIRA) PEREIRA Obituary
PEREIRA, Velademira (Moreira) Of Somerville, February 14, 2019, at age 86. Devoted wife of Artur V. Pereira. Loving mother of Estrella Sicari and her husband Domenic, Carlos Pereira and his wife Diane, Daniel Pereira and his wife Joanne. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Lombard, Kristina, David and Julia Pereira. Adored great-grandmother of Ayden, Abygail, McKenzie, Aryanna and Madison. Beloved sister of Daniel Moreira and the late Jose and Manuel Moreira. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, February 16, at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Velademira (Moreira) PEREIRA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now