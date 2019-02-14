|
PEREIRA, Velademira (Moreira) Of Somerville, February 14, 2019, at age 86. Devoted wife of Artur V. Pereira. Loving mother of Estrella Sicari and her husband Domenic, Carlos Pereira and his wife Diane, Daniel Pereira and his wife Joanne. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Lombard, Kristina, David and Julia Pereira. Adored great-grandmother of Ayden, Abygail, McKenzie, Aryanna and Madison. Beloved sister of Daniel Moreira and the late Jose and Manuel Moreira. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, February 16, at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019