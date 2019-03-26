DOHERTY, Velta A. (Koké) Of Newtonville, originally from Jelgava, Latvia, on Mar. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward G. "Buster" Doherty. Loving mother of Peter of Newtonville, Barbara Edlund and her late husband Robert of Hanover, William and his wife Susan of Buffalo, NY and Astrid Terry and her husband Paul of Melrose. She adored her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her best friend Maria Ninobla. Relatives and friends will gather for her Mass of Christian Burial on Sat., Mar. 30, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton, followed by Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Fri., from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Velta to the Newton Senior Center, 345 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02460, would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary