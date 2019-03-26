Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for VELTA DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELTA A. (KOKÉ) DOHERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VELTA A. (KOKÉ) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Velta A. (Koké) Of Newtonville, originally from Jelgava, Latvia, on Mar. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward G. "Buster" Doherty. Loving mother of Peter of Newtonville, Barbara Edlund and her late husband Robert of Hanover, William and his wife Susan of Buffalo, NY and Astrid Terry and her husband Paul of Melrose. She adored her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her best friend Maria Ninobla. Relatives and friends will gather for her Mass of Christian Burial on Sat., Mar. 30, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton, followed by Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Fri., from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Velta to the Newton Senior Center, 345 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02460, would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now