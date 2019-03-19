Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
BOSTIC, Vernie Of Canton, passed away March 17th, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Chester). Father of Ronald Bostic of Canton, and Leslie Bostic and her husband Kenneth Doss of Morris Plains, NJ. Grandfather of Lauren Doss. Brother of Jacqueline Joachim of Trinidad and William Bostick of Missouri City, TX. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, from 3-6 pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Monday morning at 10:00 am. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2019
