BELDEN, Vernon L. Sr. Former Retired MA State Trooper and US Army Veteran. Sunrise November 1, 1938 and Sunset February 6, 2019. Beloved father of Stacey Smith, Vernon L. Belden, Jr., and Alyscia Belden. Survived by sister, Canise Thomas, and brother, Leighton Belden. Vernon leaves to mourn many family and friends. He was a former member of the US Army, State Police and Prince Hall Masonic Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Visitation with family on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 10-11 AM at George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, MATTAPAN, 02126. Celebration of Life Service will start at 11 AM. To leave condolences for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019