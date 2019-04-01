|
DHINGRA, Vibha Nagrath Age 74, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Winchester, passed away on March 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Anand Dhingra and his wife Holly (Parker) of Nashua and Vivek Dhingra and his wife Catherine (Bingham) of Wakefield. Former wife of the late Satish Dhingra. Dear sister of Abha Gupta (née Nagrath) and her husband Promod Gupta of New Delhi, India; of Nashua, NH. Also survived by her grandsons Nikhil and Rhys of Wakefield, many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews and countless friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Sat., April 6, from 1pm to 2pm. Visiting Hours will follow the service from 2pm to 5pm. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019