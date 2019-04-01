Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for VIBHA DHINGRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIBHA NAGRATH DHINGRA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIBHA NAGRATH DHINGRA Obituary
DHINGRA, Vibha Nagrath Age 74, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Winchester, passed away on March 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Anand Dhingra and his wife Holly (Parker) of Nashua and Vivek Dhingra and his wife Catherine (Bingham) of Wakefield. Former wife of the late Satish Dhingra. Dear sister of Abha Gupta (née Nagrath) and her husband Promod Gupta of New Delhi, India; of Nashua, NH. Also survived by her grandsons Nikhil and Rhys of Wakefield, many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews and countless friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Sat., April 6, from 1pm to 2pm. Visiting Hours will follow the service from 2pm to 5pm. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Vibha Nagrath DHINGRA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Costello Funeral Home
Download Now