VICKI CARBONE

VICKI CARBONE Obituary
CARBONE, Vicki Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, age 72, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on January 27, 2019. Vicki was born on August 14, 1946 in Boston to the late Walter and Doris Cuskey. Vicki attended Boston Girls Latin School, graduating in 1964. In 1985 she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater State University. Vicki loved dancing, going to plays, gardening, traveling the country, and sitting by Sarasota Bay. She also enjoyed caring for animals, socializing with her friends, and volunteering her time, either at Hospice or at Perkins School for the Blind. Vicki is survived by her husband Joseph Carbone, her brother Walter Cuskey, her children Valerie and Dennis Lydon, Adam Smith, Heather McEvoy, Casie Carbone, and Michael Carbone, and her grandchildren Jacob Smith, Chase Lydon, Sam Lydon, Alex Lydon, and Isabelle Lydon. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Doris, and her brother Richard Cuskey. Visitation for Vicki Carbone will be on Sunday, February 17, at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, from 3:00-5:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Satchel's Last Resort, 8101 Coash Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
