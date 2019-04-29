|
|
CLERICO, Victor J. Of Canton, passed away April 27. Beloved father of Gina A. Clerico of Canton, Victor F. Roberts of TX and the late Frankie Clerico. Brother of Steven Clerico of PA, Laura Webb of TX, and Daniel Clerico of TX. Also survived by his former wife Michelle Clerico of Stoughton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, at 12 pm. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, Wednesday, from 10 am to 12 pm. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Veteran United States Air Force. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019