VICTORIA R. (DEROTA) BONIFACE

VICTORIA R. (DEROTA) BONIFACE Obituary
BONIFACE, Victoria R. (DeRota) Of North Reading, formerly of Lynn and East Boston, died on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter N. Boniface. Loving mother of Nicholas Boniface and his wife Linda and Sandra Wandell, all of North Reading; sister of Olga Elliott of Winthrop; sister of the late Ralph DeRota, Mary Kovacev, Clara Marcucella and Lydia Spoletti. Visitation will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Wednesday, May 8 from 9 to 10 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2019
