BILOTTA, Vincent F. Jr. Of Norwood, passed away on March 21, 2019, at the age of 61. Loving son of Vincent F. and Kathleen L. (Michienzi) Bilotta of Norwood. Brother of Karen A. Keefe and her husband James of Norwood, and Stephanie A. Witham and her husband James of S. Walpole. Uncle of Kathleen I. Keefe, Joanna E. Keefe, Emily N. Witham, Rachel M. Witham, and Tyler J. Witham. Also survived by his foster son, Mark Vinton of Clearwater, FL. Vincent was a 1976 graduate of Norwood High School. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:00am-12noon at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12noon. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Tufts Floating Hospital for Children, 800 Washington Street, #231 Boston, MA 02111. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019