GEORGE, Vincent James Of Winchester and Marblehead, MA, passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on April 15, 2019 at the age of 95. He was predeceased by the love of his life of 63 years, Irene J. George, and was the treasured father and best friend of his children, Renée K. Burnam of McLean, VA and Wayne B. George of Marblehead, MA. He was deeply loved by his grandchildren, Justin, Jessica and Lindley Burnam, and Nathanael and Joshua George, sister, Margaret Vient and devoted nephew, Richard George. Vincent sailed through his 95th year living independently. Born at his family home in Arlington, MA, Vincent was the 11th generation George - a direct descendent of English colonists who settled in New England. Following in the engineering footsteps of his father, Charles Henry, who contributed to the development of the diesel-engine for the Boston & Maine railroad, he attended Northeastern Univ. and earned a Bachelor or Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1945, Vinnie was recognized by the U.S. War Dept. for his essential work on the Manhattan Project. This sparked a life-long career leading classified projects for the Department of Defense, traveling between offices in Boston & Nevada. He was the founder of Microwave Components, Inc., holder of numerous U.S. Patents, and volunteer in civic organizations, serving as president of the Lions Club. Vincent was a force of the very best kind of energy. An eternal optimist, he advised and inspired with limitless patience, drawing on his arsenal of profound maxims. Vinnie was known for his keen and incisive wit, amusing all by spontaneously generating unexpected humor and hilarious quips. Vinnie was a life-long learner with a brilliant & inquisitive mind. Vincent shared with his family a passion for skiing, boating, fishing, classic cars, inventing, and building. He was a problem solver who could design or fix anything. A voracious reader, he was current with anything and everything until his final moments. He will be remembered for his genuine integrity and quiet faith, selfless generosity, grounded disposition, and unwavering loyalty & devotion to family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Parish of the Epiphany Church, 70 Church St., Winchester, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Followed by interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax-deductible 501c3



donation to: Sense of Wonder Creations,. P.O. Box 1558, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. (Note: "Haiti Fund" on the memo line.) Vincent had a keen interest in the efforts of Vineyard boatbuilders to help rebuild the small Haitian Island of ?le-?-Vache, so devastated by storms. The fishermen of ?le-?-Vache cast nets in Biblical fashion and sail home to feed their families. There are no remaining facilities to haul, repair and maintain the primitive fishing boats -- the S.O.W. Haiti Fund aims to change this. Your donation directly impacts these families. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home



Winchester



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary