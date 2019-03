COPELAND, Vinnie Redd Passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, with her children at her side. Vinnie was born on October 22, 1938. She was a resident of Wellesley, MA for over 40 years, and spent summers at her home in Osterville, MA. Throughout her 80 years, she lived a magical life that touched all around her, she remained brave and classy to the end as she took her last breath and her heart beat one last time. She was born in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Ivy and Silas Redd, on October 22, 1938. Vinnie and her younger sister Sherry were raised in Newton, where Vinnie attended Beaver Country Day School and later attended Mount Vernon Jr College in Washington, DC. On June 27, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart John T. Copeland. Their marriage was a true love story filled with family, friends, and laughter, until John's death in 2010. They enjoyed traveling, sports, and family and were always side by side until his end. They were active members of Brae Burn Country Club of West Newton, The Wianno Club of Osterville, The John's Island Club of Vero Beach, FL and The Beach Club of Centerville, MA. Vinnie was a nursery school teacher, a member of the Wellesley Service League, the Wellesley Garden Club and loved to play Golf and Bridge. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She was known to all as Vivi, and she had a way of putting a smile on all that crossed her path. Vinnie is the proud mother of Carrie Copeland of Tequesta, FL, Robin Copeland and her fiance Kevin McGrath of Boston, MA, and Todd Copeland and his wife Kathy of Weston, MA. She is the proud Vivi (Grandmother) of Griffin Luke and his fiancee Meredith Gabriel, Dawson Luke, Blair Thompson and her husband Oliver Thompson, Blake Barker, Madison Barker, and John, Christine, Lauren, and Stephanie Copeland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the John's Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida on Monday, March 4, at 12:00 Noon. Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, on Thursday, March 7, from 4-8PM. Funeral Service will held on Friday, March 8, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley, at 11AM followed by a luncheon at The Weston Golf Club. Online guestbook and directions at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019