BIRMINGHAM, Virginia (Healy) Age 94, of Cambridge, March 15, 2019, at home. A lifelong resident of Cambridge, Virginia attended Radcliffe College after graduating high school. She married John C. Birmingham, Jr. in 1948 and began her first and longest career shortly thereafter, as a loving and proud parent of six children. As her family grew, she took joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were, and remain "remarkable in every way!" "Mrs. B.," as she was known to many, enjoyed people and took every opportunity to engage and encourage her friends, co-workers, and children of all ages. Countless projects were completed in her kitchen by neighborhood scouts - Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, and many a tale told. Friends of her children often became friends of hers. In 1970, she returned to school, earning an Associate's Degree in Social Work from Middlesex Community College. She worked for many years at the Gaebler Children's Unit Day Center at Metropolitan State Hospital, where her professionalism, compassion, and understanding improved the lives of children and families coping with severe mental illness. Virginia is survived by her children John, Winifred, Mary Jane, Virginia, Patrick, Timothy and his wife Gail McCabe; her grandchildren Allison Shirley and her husband Yaphet Tilahun, Brian Shirley and his wife Elizabeth Leahy, William, Sydney, and Carly Birmingham, and Anthony Cyrus and his wife Jamie; her great-grandchildren James, Maya, Noah, and Logan; cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, her parents William M. and Winifred (Nolan) Healy, and her siblings Winifred M. Healy, William M. Healy, and Dr. Grace M. Healy. A Funeral Mass will be held in St Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, Friday, March 22 at 10AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Virginia by acts of kindness or a contribution to a . Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com