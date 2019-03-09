Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA C. (COLPITTS) BOWERS

BOWERS, Virginia C. "Ginny" (Colpitts) Of East Orleans, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at her residence. Daughter of the late Harold B. Colpitts and Marian E. (Richardson) Colpitts. She was the beloved wife for 64 years of the late Charles P. "Buzz" Bowers who died on July 31, 2015. Devoted mother of Deborah B. Schaffer of Lakeland, FL, Nancy B. Morgan of Londonderry, NH, Lea Ann B. Desai of Richmond, VA, and Linda S. Bowers of Belmont. Sister-in-law of Roberta P. Colpitts of Hilton Head, SC, James R. Bowers and his wife Nancy of Rogersville, TN, George F. Bowers and his wife Gail of Lady Lake, FL. Sister of the late Harold A. Colpitts and David B. Colpitts. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ginny was a graduate of Weston High School with the Class of 1948, and of Colby-Sawyer College with the Class of 1950. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Private family interment will be held in the Bowers family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that gift's in Ginny's memory may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit

johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
