Home
Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
For more information about
VIRGINIA FULLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (QUEBEC) FULLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA (QUEBEC) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Virginia (Quebec) Age 84, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born May 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Spillane) Quebec. She was the loving sister of the late Patricia, Barbra, Frederick and Pauline. Gina worked as a home health aide, daycare provider, and cake decorator often providing the families of Scituate with birthday, wedding and shower cakes. An avid baker, her goodies were famous around town. She enjoyed knitting and making baby blankets and sweaters. She loved country music, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Devoted mother of Dena Dwyer (Terrance), Jodi Patch (Chris), Lisa Aronson, Robert Fuller and Richard Fuller (Kerri). Cherished grandmother of Colleen, Michael (Merri), Christopher, Lindsay, Craig, Courtney (Matthew), Brodie, Aiden and Lulynn. Also survived by her 3 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Keira and Kenliegh, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., SCITUATE on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverley

Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For online obituary and guestbook,

richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now