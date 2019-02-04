FULLER, Virginia (Quebec) Age 84, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born May 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Spillane) Quebec. She was the loving sister of the late Patricia, Barbra, Frederick and Pauline. Gina worked as a home health aide, daycare provider, and cake decorator often providing the families of Scituate with birthday, wedding and shower cakes. An avid baker, her goodies were famous around town. She enjoyed knitting and making baby blankets and sweaters. She loved country music, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Devoted mother of Dena Dwyer (Terrance), Jodi Patch (Chris), Lisa Aronson, Robert Fuller and Richard Fuller (Kerri). Cherished grandmother of Colleen, Michael (Merri), Christopher, Lindsay, Craig, Courtney (Matthew), Brodie, Aiden and Lulynn. Also survived by her 3 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Keira and Kenliegh, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., SCITUATE on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverley



Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For online obituary and guestbook,



richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home



781-545-0196 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary