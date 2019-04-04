GENNETTE, Virginia M. (Laborde) Of Newton Centre, formerly of Guilford, CT passed away suddenly Apr. 1, 2019. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Gabriel L. Gennette, the loving mother of Deborah Ethier and her husband Ray, of Newton, and Mark Gennette of Branford, CT and dear grandmother of Wade Gennette, Makenzi Gennette and Benjamin Ethier. Sister of David Laborde of No. Haven, CT, Linda Laborde of Rockland and the late Justin and John Gennette. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Geraldine and Rose Laborde. Her Funeral will be from the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER on Tues., Apr 9, at 9:30 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Mon. 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Virginia's name to , c/o Development Office 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or The Guild of St. Francis, c/o Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary