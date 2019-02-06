WHITE, Virginia M. "Ginny" (Murphy) Age 90, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the LifeCare Center of West Bridgewater, after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Robert A. White. Born in Boston, she was raised in St. Brendan's Parish in Dorchester and was a graduate of Girls High School in Boston. She then graduated from Sargent College in Boston. She was a longtime teacher and administrator in the Boston School System, at Girls High School and Latin Academy in Boston, retiring many years ago. Mrs. White was a resident of Stoughton for over 50 years. She was a member of the Boston Teacher's Union, the Sargent Diners Club and the New Agenda Club. An avid fan of Boston Sports, in her free time, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Mrs. White is survived by her son Allan E. White and his wife Bonnie of East Bridgewater. She was the grandmother of Joel White and his wife Kristen, Colleen White and Robert White. She was the great-grandmother of Gregory White and Nora White. She was the twin sister of Elaine Lovett of Milton and was predeceased by her brother Francis S. Murphy. She is also survived by 3 nieces and 1 nephew. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. James Church, 560 Page St., Stoughton on Saturday at 10 AM. Private Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton. Visiting Hours Omitted. Donations in Ginny's memory may be made to the St. James Church at the above address. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary