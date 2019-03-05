DRISCOLL, Virginia Marie (Connelly) Age 90, of Natick, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Natick. Born in West Roxbury, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Alice T. (Thomas) Connelly. She graduated from the High School of Practical Arts in Boston. Virginia and her late husband, John Robert "Benny" Driscoll, made their home and raised their family in Natick. Virginia worked many years at West Suburban Arena, and retired from the Whipple Company/Grandmother's Mincemeat in Natick, after decades of service. Rather traditional in her approach and outlook, Virginia was also quite tenacious, and inquisitive. She loved figure skating and hockey, and served the Natick Comets youth organization for many years. She enjoyed the ocean, especially the coast of Maine. Virginia also loved to sew, and was a very talented seamstress. Virginia was the devoted mother of Edward J. Driscoll of Holliston, Lynne Assad & her husband John of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Michael P. Driscoll & his wife Ruth (Cosby) of Sutton, J. Scott Driscoll of Palm Springs, California, and Marie Germain & her husband Daniel of Forestport, New York; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Driscoll) Smith, Daniel Driscoll, Kevin Assad, Dr. James Assad, Michael Nagles, and Rachel, Alexandra, Derek and Matthew Driscoll; great-grandmother of Emma Smith; dear sister of Eleanor (Connelly) Nevala. Virginia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was predeceased by her sisters Alice Cannon, Irene Stewart and Rita Farrell, daughter-in-law Maria (Mangini) Driscoll, and grandson Joshua Driscoll.



Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick, at 10:00 am, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your spouse, child, grandchild or friend, donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers www.thehome.org The family also wishes to thank the wonderful staff at both Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, and Salmon Hospice.



