RUDASILL, Virginia T. "Ginny" (Paschal) Of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, February 7. Daughter of the late Clifford Paschal and Mary (Lally) Paschal; sister of the late Eleanor Buxton, Clifford Paschal, Jr, & Robert Paschal. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Cinthia McLane and her husband, Michael McLane, and her grandson Michael, all of Wakefield. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Washington D.C. A Celebration of Ginny's Life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Nevins Farm, https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoptioncenter/ or Massachusetts Audubon Society, https://www.massaudubon.org/ For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019