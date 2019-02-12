Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA RUDASILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA T. (PASCHAL) RUDASILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA T. (PASCHAL) RUDASILL Obituary
RUDASILL, Virginia T. "Ginny" (Paschal) Of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, February 7. Daughter of the late Clifford Paschal and Mary (Lally) Paschal; sister of the late Eleanor Buxton, Clifford Paschal, Jr, & Robert Paschal. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Cinthia McLane and her husband, Michael McLane, and her grandson Michael, all of Wakefield. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Washington D.C. A Celebration of Ginny's Life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Nevins Farm, https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoptioncenter/ or Massachusetts Audubon Society, https://www.massaudubon.org/ For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now