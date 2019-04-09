BUCCO, Vito "Chick" Of Beverly, age 84, April 8, 2019. In addition to his wife, Janice A. (Damiani) Bucco of Beverly with whom he shared sixty three years of marriage, he is survived by a daughter, Linda Crawford of Beverly, two sons, Robert Bucco and his wife, Lisa of Danvers and John Bucco and his wife, Dianne of Wenham, ten grandchildren, Amanda Guerino and her husband, Steve, Lauren Bucco, Nick Bucco, Elizabeth Bucco, Jaclyn Bucco, Samantha Bucco, Bettina Bucco, Franklin Bucco, Matthew Crawford and Amalia Crawford, a brother, Bruno Bucco of FL, a sister-in-law, Charlotte Bucco of Salem, a brother-in-law, Roland Diamani and his wife, Lucy of Burlington, his former son-in-law, David Crawford of Newburyport, a Goddaughter, Anne-Marie DiPaolo of Beverly and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late James Bucco and his wife, Mary, grandfather of the late Zachary Crawford and brother of the late Anthony "Tony" Bucco. He was also predeceased by his loving beagle, "Sam." His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot Street, Beverly, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beverly. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Zachary Mauro Crawford Tribute Fund. Checks made payable to BMJFW Attn: Alexa Ramer 10 Brookline Place 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary