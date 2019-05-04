BORMAN, Vivian W. (Winkates) Age 91, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday April 25, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Julia (Czaja) Winkates, and the beloved wife of Arthur C. Borman who survives her. Vivian was raised and educated in the Chicago area, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Mundelein College (now part of Loyola University of Chicago) in 1949. She went on to work as a chemist for Bauer and Black and Flexonics. In 1974, she and Arthur settled in Framingham where Vivian volunteered with the Framingham Union Hospital Aide Assoc. and the League of Women Voters. A devout Catholic, she was a lector and religious education teacher at St. Jeremiah Parish and later St. George Parish. An avid tennis player and golfer, Vivian was a longtime member of the Sudbury River Tennis Club, and played golf competitively at both the Millwood Farms and Juniper Hill Golf Clubs. Besides her loving husband Arthur, Vivian is survived by her children, Claudia Borman of Marietta, NY, Matthew Borman and his wife Laurie Oberembt of Falls Church, VA, David Borman and his wife Catherine of Lexington Park, MD, and Catherine Borman of Natick, her grandchildren, Jeffrey and his wife Alyssa, Amelia and her husband Patrick, Joanna, Jacquelyn, and Andrew, her brother Robert Winkates, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Cappeller. Family and friends will honor and remember Vivian's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM, on Friday, May 10, from 4 - 8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment at Edgell Grove Cemetery will immediately follow the Funeral Mass. Remembrances may be made in Vivian's name to the Framingham Union Hospital Aide Association, the League of Women Voters, Gannon Center for Women and Leadership at Loyola University of Chicago, or St. George Parish, Framingham, MA. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com



