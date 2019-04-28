Boston Globe Obituaries
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
WALTER C. BUNTEN Jr.

WALTER C. BUNTEN Jr. Obituary
BUNTEN, Walter C. Jr. Age 77, of Rockport, beloved husband of Linda M. Conlon, passed away on April 22, 2019, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Home in Danvers, MA, with his loving wife and children at his side.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Joachim's Catholic Church, Broadway, in Rockport, MA on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00 am. The Memorial Service will be followed by a reception at Cruiseport in Gloucester, MA. Family and friends are cordially invited. For directions and online condolences please visit: www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2019
