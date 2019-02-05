EDYVEAN, Most Reverend Walter J. Jr. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Boston, aged 80 years, died on February 2nd. The beloved son of the late Walter J. and Frances M. (Reardon) Edyvean, Bishop Edyvean leaves his devoted cousins Mildred A. Reardon, MD, Albert J. Reardon, Jr., and many other dear cousins. A graduate of Medford Public Schools and Boston College class of 1960, Walter prepared for the priesthood at the North American College in Rome and was ordained to the Priesthood in St. Peter's Basilica on December 16, 1964. He served as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Ipswich before continuing his studies, earning a Doctorate in Sacred Theology. He served on the faculty of St. John's Seminary in Brighton and later as an official with the Sacred Congregation for Education in Rome. He was consecrated Auxiliary Bishop of Boston on September 14th, 2001 at Holy Cross Cathedral in Boston, and served the West Region until his retirement. Bishop Edyvean will lie in repose in Saint Patrick Church, 46 East Central Street, Natick on Thursday, February 7th, 4 - 8 PM beginning with the Rite of Reception at 3:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 8th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bishop Edyvean to St. John Seminary, 127 Lake St., Brighton, MA 02135. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net



Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary