Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Hanson
WALTER J. WELSH

WALTER J. WELSH Obituary
WELSH, Walter J. Of Hanson, died February 10, 2019. Walter was raised and educated in Dorchester, and had lived in Hanson for many years. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He went on to have long successful careers with both Gillette and Brady Enterprises, where he was blessed with many friends. Walter was a member of the Weymouth Eagles. He enjoyed skiing, playing cards and keno, fine dining, and being surrounded by family. He will be sadly missed.

Beloved husband of Donna (Raffa) Welsh of Hanson. Devoted father of Jonathan Welsh of FL, Derek Welsh of FL, Robert Caliendo of FL and Robert Lee Welsh of Abington. Son of the late Herbert and Mary Louise Welsh. Loving brother of Henry Welsh of FL and the late Herbert "Sonny" Welsh. Cherished Papa of 5 grandchildren. Loving son-in-law of Joseph Raffa of Weymouth. Also survived by many extended family and in-laws.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Service in First Congregational Church of Hanson, at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walter may be made to a VA . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019
