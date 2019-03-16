|
COMMODORE, Wilbur E. Was born April 17, 1949, in Maryland, to late Norris and Margaret Commodore. He departed Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Boston. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law. He worked as an attorney with the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) for 34 years. In October 2018, he retired as the BHA General Counsel. Wilbur leaves a daughter, Alexis of Wellesley, MA; two sisters, Tracy (Clinton) of Baltimore, MD and Sheila (Dale) of Pittsburg, PA; two brothers, Alvin (Carole) of Columbia MD, and Norris (Terry) of Newport, Rhode Island; five nieces, and a nephew. Services were held at an earlier date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019