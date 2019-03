CAMERON, William A. Of Stoneham, March 20, 2019, at age 73. Beloved husband of Patricia (Lehane) Cameron. Devoted father of William Cameron, III and his wife Maureen, Courtney Peloquin and her husband Robert, and Sean Cameron and his wife Jacqui. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Emma, Phoebe, Pierce and Lauren. Dear brother of Alma Keenan, Mary Ruggles, Robert Cameron, and Christopher Cameron. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, March 27th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating William's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday, March 26th, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of William to Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org or International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinema Foundation www.Iwmf.com For directions or to send a memorial condolence:



