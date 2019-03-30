Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM A. DESIMONE

WILLIAM A. DESIMONE Obituary
DeSIMONE, William A. Age 76, of Gloucester, formerly of Stow and Arlington, MA. Passed away March 27, 2019. Husband of Constance D. (Steward) DeSimone. Son of the late Gabriel and Theresa (Rusci) DeSimone. Father of John DeSimone of Marlborough, MA. Grandfather of Xavier Brown of Natick, MA. Brother of Geraldine DeSimone of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are made by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, GLOUCESTER, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
