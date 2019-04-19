|
|
GIST, William Bruce Jr. Of Lynnfield, April 16. Husband of the late Anne Hahn Gist. Father of Marilyn Gist (Paul Morro) of Raleigh, NC, William B. Gist, III (Cynthia) of Chelmsford, Susan Gist-Miller (Saul Miller) of Dunstable, Patricia Bleau (Thomas) of Simi Valley, CA, and Georgia Thibodeau (Andre) of Mendon. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, April 26, from 5-8pm. Funeral Service in the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, on Saturday, April 27, at 10am. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Forest Hill Ave., Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's research. For full obituary, directions & guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019