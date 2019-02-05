|
|
PITTSLEY, William E. "Bill" Died on January 28, 2019, in Providence, RI. Born in South Weymouth on November 20, 1947, the son of Harold J. and Catherine M. Pittsley. He was the beloved husband of Virginia M. (Hand) Pittsley for 47 years. Bill is also survived by his son, John Jay Pittsley, and his siblings, Denise Piccini of Raynham, Linda Nicholson of Pembroke, Christine Fitzgibbon of Rockland, Dean Pittsley of Romona, CA, and Eileen Pittsley of Abington. Bill worked for 35 years for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in both New London, CT, and Newport, RI. A Memorial Service in his memory will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:00AM, in the Hambly "Brick House", 30 Red Cross Ave., Newport, RI. Full obituary at memorialfuneralhome.com. Visiting Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019, from 5:00-8:00pm, at the Hambly "Brick House", 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI.
View the online memorial for William E. "Bill" PITTSLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019