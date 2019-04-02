Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DEMARCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. DEMARCO

Obituary

WILLIAM F. DEMARCO Obituary
DeMARCO, William F. Of Revere, age 94, March 29. Loving husband of Irene (Fuccillo) DeMarco, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Beloved father of Jeffrey M. DeMarco & his wife Margie of Hampton Falls, NH. Devoted grandfather of Jeffrey W. DeMarco of Raymond, NH. Dear brother of Lorraine Belinsky of Saugus & the late James DeMarco. WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
