WILLIAM FITZPATRICK
FITZPATRICK, William F. Jr. Born in Charlestown and a longtime Everett resident, passed away April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary B. "Bunnie" (Stafford) Fitzpatrick. Devoted father of Robert G. Fitzpatrick, Honorable William M. Fitzpatrick and wife Diane, Sharon M. Latina and husband Sebastian and Nancy G. Fitzpatrick. Dear brother of the late Robert Fitzpatrick. Cherished grandfather of Kaleigh Hogan and husband Christopher, Shae Fitzpatrick, Kara Fitzpatrick and Kyle Fitzpatrick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Wednesday, April 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10am. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Donations in William's name may be made to: Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org William was a longtime employee of John Hancock, WWII Army Air Corp and recipient of the Purple Heart wounded over France. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
