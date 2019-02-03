MAGEE, William F. "Bill" Jr. Age 90, of South Dartmouth, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, in the New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home, with his loving wife of 18 years, Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Magee, and brothers by his side.



Born in Boston, MA, a son of the late William F. Magee, Sr. and Katheryn M. (Jenkins) Magee, he was a longtime resident of Dover and Dartmouth. Bill was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1948, and was a graduate of Providence College, class of 1952. Bill served in the United States Army serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was a vice president of Morgan Stanley for 40 years retiring in 2002. Bill loved Mary Elizabeth, and his family. He enjoyed reading, hunting, boating, traveling, and classic cars, but he truly loved playing golf.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two brothers, John R. Magee of Warren, RI and Jeffrey F. Magee and his wife Amy of Framingham; a sister, Melinda Rooney and her husband James of Westwood; and many nieces and nephews. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Jean Kerr Magee and brother of the late Col. Robert W. Magee, Ret. US Army, and Martha Borgeson.



Bill's Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00AM, in St. Mary's Church, 783 Dartmouth Street, South Dartmouth, MA 02748. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at DARTMOUTH, 230 Russells Mills Road, South Dartmouth, MA 02748. Burial will be private. To leave a note of condolence:



Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019